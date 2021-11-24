First domestic flight from UP's Kushinagar airport to take off on Friday

Left Menu

From next month, flights for two more cities will take off from the airport -- for Kolkata from December 17 and for Mumbai from December 18, Dwivedi said.The flight to Delhi will be operational four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

PTI | Gorakhpur | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The first domestic flight from the recently inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport will take off for Delhi on Friday, airport director AK Dwivedi said on Wednesday.

''From Friday, the Kushinagar International Airport will be functional. SpiceJet is launching a flight between Kushinagar and Delhi. From next month, flights for two more cities will take off from the airport -- for Kolkata from December 17 and for Mumbai from December 18,'' Dwivedi said.

The flight to Delhi will be operational four days a week -- Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The aircraft will take off from Delhi at 12 pm and reach Kushinagar at 1.35 pm. It will take off from Kushinagar at 1.55 pm and land in Delhi at 3.55 pm.

Uttar Pradesh had two international airports, in Lucknow and Varanasi, until recently. The Kushinagar airport -- the state's third international airport -- was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 20.

From December 17, a flight for Kolkata from Kushinagar will be operational three days a week -- Monday, Wednesday and Friday. On December 17, the flight will take off from Kolkata at 1.35 pm and land in Kushinagar at 3.20 pm. It will depart from Kushinagar at 3.40 pm and land in Kolkata at 5.15 pm.

December 18 onwards, a flight for Mumbai from Kushinagar will be operational every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. On December 18, the flight will fly out of the Mumbai airport at 12.10 pm and land in Kushinagar at 2.25 pm and it will take off from Kushinagar at 3 pm and land in Mumbai at 5.35 pm.

