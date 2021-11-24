Left Menu

BISAG-N conducts capacity building exercises with govt officials on PM Gatishakti plan

All the economic ministries have also been advised to undertake the exercise for identification of infrastructural gaps to take up such projects in mission mode, it said, adding updation of data by all ministries is expected to be completed by the end of the month.The Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade DPIIT has decided to organise six zonal conferences during the next two months for undertaking a similar exercise for all the states of the country.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 20:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 20:42 IST
BISAG-N conducts capacity building exercises with govt officials on PM Gatishakti plan
  • Country:
  • India

The BISAG-N, which developed the PM Gatishakti National Master Plan, is conducting a capacity building exercise with senior government officials of different departments to integrate and synchronise data of their existing/planned projects on a single platform, an official statement said on Wednesday. The BISAG-N (Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geoinformatics) has developed the plan on a Geographic Information System (GIS) platform wherein data on a specific action plan of all the ministries/departments is being incorporated within a comprehensive database.

The system will be further developed as a Digital Master Planning tool with project management tools, dynamic dashboards, MIS reports generation etc.

This ongoing exercise has already been undertaken for ministries, including port, shipping, civil aviation, power, renewable energy, textile, and telecommunications.

''This exhaustive exercise shall mark an exchange of data between the respective departments and BISAG-N for updation of the National Master Plan.

“The exercise will assist the departments to gain a better know-how of the GIS tool and enable them to prioritise and plan the timeline of their projects in coordination with other infrastructural projects,'' the commerce and industry ministry said.

The infrastructure ministries are ensuring the updation of existing and proposed infrastructure in the National Master Plan Portal. Similarly, the economic ministries are updating the existing economic zones in the country, it added.

''This exercise will lead to the identification of a gap in infrastructure and the need for economic zones. Such gap analysis will be examined by the Network Planning Group,'' the ministry said. All the economic ministries have also been advised to undertake the exercise for identification of infrastructural gaps to take up such projects in mission mode, it said, adding updation of data by all ministries is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

The Department for Promotion of Industries and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has decided to organise six zonal conferences during the next two months for undertaking a similar exercise for all the states of the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021