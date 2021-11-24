Canada allows import of J&J COVID-19 vaccine doses made at Emergent facility

The Canadian health regulator said on Wednesday it would allow Johnson & Johnson to import its COVID-19 vaccine made at contract manufacturer Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant in Baltimore, Maryland.

Health Canada said the decision came after it completed an inspection of the facility, along with the European Medicines Agency and South African Health Products Regulatory Authority. All three regulators found the facility to be compliant with good manufacturing practices, Health Canada said.

Canada in June said it would not accept any doses made at the Emergent facility until it completed its inspection. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration in April halted operations at Emergent's production facility after J&J's vaccine was found to be contaminated with material from AstraZeneca's COVID-19 shots, which were also being manufactured there at the time.

