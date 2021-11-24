UK PM Johnson: disappointing that Valneva COVID-19 shot did not gain approval

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was disappointed that Valneva's COVID-19 vaccine had not gained approval in Britain, two months after the government cancelled a supply deal for the shot.

Britain had secured options for hundreds of millions of doses of the vaccine, but it cancelled the supply deal, worth 1.4 billion euro ($1.57 billion), in September. Health minister Sajid Javid had said commercial considerations played into the decision, but he had added it was clear Valneva's shot would not be approved in Britain.

His statement was later corrected to say that the shot had not gained approval and may not gain it. "I was personally very disappointed when we couldn't get approval for the Valneva vaccine in the way that we had hoped," Johnson told lawmakers on Wednesday after he was asked about the vaccine in parliament.

"What we are doing is investing massively in this country's vaccine capability across the country so that we are prepared for the next pandemic and I very much hope that Valneva will be part of that." Valneva said it was still working with the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), the independent medicines regulator, and was hopeful of UK approval.

"We continue to work closely with the UK MHRA on the rolling submission for initial approval of our inactivated COVID-19 vaccine, VLA2001, and hope that it could receive approval by the end of 2021," a Valneva spokesperson said in a statement. "We regret the decision made by HMG (UK government) to end the UK Government's supply contract with Valneva, and remain hopeful that HMG will seek an amicable resolution."

The MHRA did not respond to a request for comment. Earlier this month, Valneva secured a 60 million dose supply deal with the European Commission.

($1 = 0.8929 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)