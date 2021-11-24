Nepal, EU discuss politics, climate change and development

Senior officials from Nepal and the European Union met here on Wednesday and discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interests and renewed firm commitment to cooperation and partnership.

The talks during the 13th meeting of the Joint Commission between Nepal and the European Union (EU) mainly focused on the EU’s development assistance to Kathmandu in the Multiannual Financial Framework (MFF) for the next 6 years.

The two sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interests and renewing firm commitment to cooperation and partnership, officials said.

They discussed cooperation and trade between Nepal and the EU, civil aviation safety, contemporary political scenario, and partnership in socio-economic development, climate change among others and a wide range of issues of mutual interests, according to Foreign Ministry here. Nepali delegation leader Foreign Secretary Bharat Raj Poudyal co-chaired the meeting with Deputy Managing Director of the EU External Affairs for Asia and the Pacific Paola Pampaloni.

The Nepali delegation comprised senior officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs; Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies; Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development; Ministry of Women, Children and Senior Citizens’ Ministry of Forest and Environment; Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation, and the National Planning Commission. The EU delegation consisted of Pampaloni and two other senior officials from Brussels, Belgium and EU Ambassador to Nepal Nona Deprez and her aides. The 12th meeting was held virtually due to COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The meeting has been taking place each year for the past five years.

