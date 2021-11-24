WHO specialists to visit Russia in December to review Sputnik V - RDIF
Russia is expecting a specialist team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to visit in December to work on a review of its Sputnik V vaccine for possible WHO emergency use listing, the head of the RDIF fund that markets the vaccine said on Wednesday.
- Country:
- Russia
Russia is expecting a specialist team from the World Health Organization (WHO) to visit in December to work on a review of its Sputnik V vaccine for possible WHO emergency use listing, the head of the RDIF fund that markets the vaccine said on Wednesday. The listing would mark a significant breakthrough for Sputnik V, matching the approval the WHO has already granted to eight other vaccines.
The process for Sputnik has dragged on all year with multiple WHO requests for submission of data and various inspections of manufacturing sites. The RDIF has said it hopes for WHO approval by the end of the year. Asked for comment, a WHO spokesperson said the organization met with the RDIF in late November "to discuss the need for additional data on the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine".
The spokesperson said the company had committed to present a "detailed road map for data submission" so the WHO could expedite its assessment.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sputnik V
- RDIF
- World Health Organization
- Sputnik
- Russia
ALSO READ
Global exhibition & outreach platform Ganga Connect inaugurated in Cardiff: Jal Shakti Ministry
Locally produced Sputnik V vaccine to be available in Belarus in summer of 2022
A study in Belarus on Sputnik V shows high safety profile and 96.3% efficacy against COVID after vaccination of over 1.2 million people
Russia's Sputnik V vaccine shows 96.3% COVID-19 efficacy in Belarus - RDIF
Russia likely to launch Sputnik Light vaccine in India by next month: RDIF