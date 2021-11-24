Left Menu

Spread Gandhi’s philosophy: Raj guv to Bharat Scouts and Guides

There is a need to connect the new generation with the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, adding the Bharat Scouts and Guides should play an active role in helping youths inculcate purity in their conduct.The youth organisation should also work in slums and ensure cleanliness as per Gandhis philosophy, Mishra added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:25 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:25 IST
  Country:
  India

Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday asked the state’s Bharat Scouts and Guides to play an active role in spreading the philosophy and thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi. There is a need to connect the new generation with the thoughts of Mahatma Gandhi, he said, adding the Bharat Scouts and Guides should play an active role in helping youths inculcate purity in their conduct.

The youth organisation should also work in slums and ensure cleanliness as per Gandhi’s philosophy, Mishra added. The organisation should work to set up a Scout-Guide unit in every school of the state so that its benefits can be obtained practically at all levels, a Raj Bhawan statement quoted the governor as saying. The governor, who is the chief patron of the Rajasthan State Bharat Scouts and Guides, was addressing the new office bearers of the organisation at Raj Bhawan. He said efforts should be made to set up scout-guide units in the tribal areas as well.

State Chief Commissioner of Scouts and Guides said activities are being conducted to increase the number of registered scouts and guides to 20 lakh in the state.

Arya said the 18th National Scout Guide Jamboree would be organised in the state next year.

He said 65 years, the state has got the opportunity to host the National Jamboree.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

