Left Menu

Cabinet decision aimed at ensuring greater public welfare: PM on free foodgrains scheme extension

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:29 IST
Cabinet decision aimed at ensuring greater public welfare: PM on free foodgrains scheme extension
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the Cabinet's decision to extend the free supply of 5 kg foodgrains monthly under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana till March 2022, saying it is in line with the government's commitment of ensuring greater public welfare.

Free foodgrains under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) scheme, announced in March last year to provide relief to the poor during the Covid pandemic, is over and above the normal quota provided under the NFSA at a highly subsidised rate of Rs 2-3 per kilogramme.

''Today's Cabinet decision will benefit 80 crore Indians and is in line with our commitment of ensuring greater public welfare,'' Modi said on Twitter.

In a bid to support the poor recovering from the Covid pandemic shock, the Centre has decided to further extend the free supply of foodgrains per month under the PMGKAY for four months till March 2022, a decision that will cost an additional Rs 53,344 crore to the exchequer.

The PMGKAY has been extended several times, and the previous extension was valid till November 30.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021