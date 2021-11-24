Left Menu

Kolkata Metro instals token sanitiser machines at all stations

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:31 IST
Kolkata Metro instals token sanitiser machines at all stations
  • Country:
  • India

The Kolkata Metro Railway has installed token sanitiser machines ahead of the reintroduction of tokens from Thursday in its north-south and east-west routes as part of Covid safety measures, an official said on Wednesday.

He said elaborate arrangements have already been made to restore the old token system for travel by passengers in the oldest Metro railway network in the country.

''For the safety of commuters, 40 token sanitiser machines were installed at all Metro stations,'' he said.

Collected tokens will be sanitised in these machines with the help of ultra-violet rays for about four minutes at each north-south and east-west Metro station, he said.

The Metro railway authorities had made mandatory the use of only smartcards by passengers when services were restarted in September last year, following lifting of restrictions imposed during the lockdown in the first phase of the pandemic.

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021