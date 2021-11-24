Kolkata Metro instals token sanitiser machines at all stations

The Kolkata Metro Railway has installed token sanitiser machines ahead of the reintroduction of tokens from Thursday in its north-south and east-west routes as part of Covid safety measures, an official said on Wednesday.

He said elaborate arrangements have already been made to restore the old token system for travel by passengers in the oldest Metro railway network in the country.

''For the safety of commuters, 40 token sanitiser machines were installed at all Metro stations,'' he said.

Collected tokens will be sanitised in these machines with the help of ultra-violet rays for about four minutes at each north-south and east-west Metro station, he said.

The Metro railway authorities had made mandatory the use of only smartcards by passengers when services were restarted in September last year, following lifting of restrictions imposed during the lockdown in the first phase of the pandemic.