Union minister reviews ongoing projects of NF Railway

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 24-11-2021 22:31 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 22:31 IST
Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Patil Danve on Wednesday reviewed developmental works and the ongoing railway projects in the region with senior officials of the Northeastern Frontier Railway (NFR).

New railway line projects for connecting the capitals of North-eastern states have been undertaken by the NFR and these are in various stages of completion, the minister said.

Once the projects are completed, it will create a new mode of communication for the people of North-eastern states and will largely help in boosting the economy of the region, he pointed out.

Issues related to the timely completion of the projects were also discussed with all the stakeholders during the meeting, according to a release issued by NF Railway.

The minister also reviewed the overall performance of Northeast Frontier Railway (Open line) and day-to-day functioning of operation of trains and development of passenger amenities in various states.

The meeting was also attended by NFR General Manager Anshul Gupta, General Manager of N. F. Railway Construction Organisation Sunil Sharma, and other senior railway officials.

The Union minister, currently on a visit to the Northeastern states, had inspected on Monday the bridge and tunneling works of the Sevok-Rangpo new railway line project which will connect Sikkim with the railway network. He had also inspected sites of the ongoing Dimapur–Kohima new railway line project that will connect the state capital of Nagaland with the railway network.

