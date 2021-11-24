Germany announces Euro 1.2 billion in development commitments to India

Germany on Wednesday announced new development commitments to the tune of over Euro 1.2 billion (approx Rs 10,025 crore) to India to support its fight against climate change and assist in projects in related areas such as clean energy.

German Ambassador Walter Lindner said support for the development and the fight against climate change are among key focus areas of relations between India and his country.

''Every fifth person on this planet is Indian. Without Indians, you cannot solve any big world problems, and one of the biggest is climate change,'' he told reporters. ''We try to work together with India and help with climate change, renewable energy and similar projects, which also helps in working towards our own goals we promised at COP26 in Glasgow,'' he added. Announcing the new development commitments, he said India's role is crucial in the fight against climate change.

''All this is important and one can only do this together with India. While we try to support India, we fulfil our own goals promised in Glasgow. Here, we assist India in a range of projects across the country that is huge in dimension,'' he added.

Professor Claudia Warning, Director General from the German Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development said India is the biggest development cooperation partner for Germany. ''This cooperation of 63 years is based on a strong foundation of shared values and vision. Both countries have borne the brunt of climate change,'' she said.

''More than 180 people lost their lives in Germany in July; 170 people died in cyclone Tauktae in Western India,'' she noted.

Warning said the Indo-German cooperation is resting on four key megatrends: climate change, urbanisation, degradation of natural resources and pressure on democracy and society. ''Germany wants to strengthen this partnership even further and hence it remains committed to its friendship to the people of India,'' she said.

A delegation of the German Ministry of Economic Cooperation and Development is currently visiting India.