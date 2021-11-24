Left Menu

Death toll in Calais migrant crossing drownings rises to 31 - local mayor

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:29 IST
Death toll in Calais migrant crossing drownings rises to 31 - local mayor
  • Country:
  • France

The death toll in the Calais migrant drownings has risen to 31 from 27, a local official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two people are also reported missing, Franck Dhersin, deputy head of regional transport and mayor of Teteghem, told Reuters.

Also Read: Calais migrant drowning is worst-ever in English channel, official says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries - WHO; NASA to launch test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft and more

Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021