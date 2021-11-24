Death toll in Calais migrant crossing drownings rises to 31 - local mayor
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:29 IST
- Country:
- France
The death toll in the Calais migrant drownings has risen to 31 from 27, a local official told Reuters on Wednesday.
Two people are also reported missing, Franck Dhersin, deputy head of regional transport and mayor of Teteghem, told Reuters.
Also Read: Calais migrant drowning is worst-ever in English channel, official says
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Calais
Advertisement