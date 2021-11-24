Death toll in Calais migrant crossing drownings rises to 31 - local mayor

The death toll in the Calais migrant drownings has risen to 31 from 27, a local official told Reuters on Wednesday.

Two people are also reported missing, Franck Dhersin, deputy head of regional transport and mayor of Teteghem, told Reuters.

Also Read: Calais migrant drowning is worst-ever in English channel, official says

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)