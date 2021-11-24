NDMC starts e-bike service in DU area

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched sharing-based e-bike service in the Delhi University area, officials said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the city is reeling under rising levels of pollution and smoke released from vehicles is a major contributor to it.

With the starting of this e-bike service, people will get an eco-friendly means of transportation, he said.

Students from across the country, who come to Delhi University for study purposes, will avail the service, as majority of them are dependent on public transport in absence of their own vehicles, he added.

Yulu is a sharing-based bike technology-driven network which can be availed through a mobile app, officials said.

NDMC Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain said the service is being kicked off with 200 e-bikes in Civil Lines Zone, and 400 more e-bikes will be added, and areas coming under Rohini, Karol Bagh and Keshapuran Zones will also be covered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)