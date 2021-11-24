Left Menu

NDMC starts e-bike service in DU area

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:32 IST
NDMC starts e-bike service in DU area
  • Country:
  • India

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Wednesday launched sharing-based e-bike service in the Delhi University area, officials said.

North Delhi Mayor Raja Iqbal Singh said the city is reeling under rising levels of pollution and smoke released from vehicles is a major contributor to it.

With the starting of this e-bike service, people will get an eco-friendly means of transportation, he said.

Students from across the country, who come to Delhi University for study purposes, will avail the service, as majority of them are dependent on public transport in absence of their own vehicles, he added.

Yulu is a sharing-based bike technology-driven network which can be availed through a mobile app, officials said.

NDMC Standing Committee Chairman Jogi Ram Jain said the service is being kicked off with 200 e-bikes in Civil Lines Zone, and 400 more e-bikes will be added, and areas coming under Rohini, Karol Bagh and Keshapuran Zones will also be covered.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
2
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
3
Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in past 24 hours; New Zealand to reopen to foreign travellers from April 30 and more

Health News Roundup: New French COVID-19 infections surge over 30,000 in pas...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tech free to poorer countries - WHO; NASA to launch test mission of asteroid-deflecting spacecraft and more

Science News Roundup: Global licence deal to provide COVID antibody test tec...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021