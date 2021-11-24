Left Menu

Central Railway rolls back platform ticket price hike in Mumbai

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:42 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:42 IST
The Central Railway has decided to reduce the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday, an official said. The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations, he said.

Earlier this year, Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

