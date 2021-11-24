Central Railway rolls back platform ticket price hike in Mumbai
- Country:
- India
The Central Railway has decided to reduce the price of platform ticket at key stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from Rs 50 to Rs 10 from Thursday, an official said. The platform ticket price will be reduced at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), Dadar, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT), Thane, Kalyan and Panvel railway stations, he said.
Earlier this year, Mumbai division of the Central Railway had increased the price of platform ticket from Rs 10 to Rs 50 at these stations to discourage overcrowding amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Kalyan Jewellers India posts consolidated Q2 PAT of Rs 68.77 cr
Maha: Murder accused hurls slipper at judge in Kalyan court; booked
Maha: Man attempts to break open ATM in Thane district
Thane man held in Gujarat for drug peddling is on parole in murder case
Seven acquitted by Thane court in 2011 armed dacoity case