Eleven Bangladeshi nationals rescued

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 24-11-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 23:55 IST
City police and Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) rescued 11 Bangladeshi nationals who were being trafficked to Gujarat as cheap labour and also for flesh trade, an official said here on Wednesday.

They had entered the country with fake documents and were travelling by Howrah-Ahmedabad train when, acting on a tip-off, a police team conducted checking at the Nagpur railway station, he said.

Nine of them were going for labour work while two young girls were being taken to work as sex workers, police said. Further probe is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

