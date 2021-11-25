Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:23 IST
Delhi Metro at fourth place globally for driverless train operations
In another milestone for the DMRC, driverless train operations on 59-km Pink Line of the Delhi Metro were flagged off on Thursday.

With this, the total stretch of DMRC's network which is under driverless operations, now stands at close to 97 km, putting Delhi Metro at fourth position globally among such networks, officials said.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot jointly flagged off the driverless train operations via video conference.

India's first-ever driverless train operations on the Delhi Metro's Magenta Line was inaugurated on December 28 last year by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who said that his government, unlike its predecessors, had taken growing urbanisation as an opportunity and asserted that metro train services would be extended to 25 cities by 2025 from the current 18.

''In less than one year, we are opening second driverless train operations on DMRC network. I have seen many metro systems in major cities globally and I can say that Delhi Metro can be compared with the best in the world,'' Puri said on the occasion.

''I have been told metro in Kuala Lumpur stands at the third position globally in terms of driverless train operations network at a little over 97 km. With Magenta Line and Pink Line adding to 97 km of stretch under driverless operations for the DMRC, Delhi Metro is the fourth globally, just marginally behind the capital of Malaysia,'' he added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

