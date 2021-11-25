QUOTES-Business responds to German coalition deal

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) presented their three-way agreement for a new government to take over from a coalition led by conservative Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Following are reactions from companies and business leaders:

BMW "We welcome the new federal government's clear commitment to accelerate the expansion of charging infrastructure - especially with a focus on the fast charging network. The non-discriminatory access to public charging points and the expansion in advance of demand are the decisive factors for the successful ramp-up of e-mobility and increasing customer acceptance. The commitment to ambitious expansion goals at European level is also an important and correct signal."

OLA KAELLENIUS, CEO OF DAIMLER: "When I first glanced through the coalition agreement, I liked the sound of three numbers: 15 million electric cars, 1 million charging points and 80% renewable energy.

These are three specific goals for 2030 that will support the transformation of the automotive industry in this decade. And they correspond to our strategy at Mercedes-Benz. This way even more cars can become electric and electric cars really green. Higher investments, faster approval procedures and a digital awakening in the state, economy and society will also do us good. Ambitious climate protection and improving competitiveness - this combination moves us forward." LEONHARD BIRNBAUM, CEO OF E.ON

"The stronger climate policy focus of the coalition agreement is important. We welcome that the coalition recognises the great importance of network infrastructure as the backbone of the energy transition - especially with regard to financing and investment conditions." (Compiled by Victoria Waldersee, Christoph Steitz)

