Left Menu

QUOTES-Business responds to German coalition deal

The commitment to ambitious expansion goals at European level is also an important and correct signal." OLA KAELLENIUS, CEO OF DAIMLER: "When I first glanced through the coalition agreement, I liked the sound of three numbers: 15 million electric cars, 1 million charging points and 80% renewable energy. These are three specific goals for 2030 that will support the transformation of the automotive industry in this decade.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 12:56 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 12:56 IST
QUOTES-Business responds to German coalition deal

The centre-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) presented their three-way agreement for a new government to take over from a coalition led by conservative Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Following are reactions from companies and business leaders:

BMW "We welcome the new federal government's clear commitment to accelerate the expansion of charging infrastructure - especially with a focus on the fast charging network. The non-discriminatory access to public charging points and the expansion in advance of demand are the decisive factors for the successful ramp-up of e-mobility and increasing customer acceptance. The commitment to ambitious expansion goals at European level is also an important and correct signal."

OLA KAELLENIUS, CEO OF DAIMLER: "When I first glanced through the coalition agreement, I liked the sound of three numbers: 15 million electric cars, 1 million charging points and 80% renewable energy.

These are three specific goals for 2030 that will support the transformation of the automotive industry in this decade. And they correspond to our strategy at Mercedes-Benz. This way even more cars can become electric and electric cars really green. Higher investments, faster approval procedures and a digital awakening in the state, economy and society will also do us good. Ambitious climate protection and improving competitiveness - this combination moves us forward." LEONHARD BIRNBAUM, CEO OF E.ON

"The stronger climate policy focus of the coalition agreement is important. We welcome that the coalition recognises the great importance of network infrastructure as the backbone of the energy transition - especially with regard to financing and investment conditions." (Compiled by Victoria Waldersee, Christoph Steitz)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021