PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 13:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:26 IST
Govt has identified 101 projects under PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan: Sarbananda Sonowal
The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways has identified 101 projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance port connectivity with consumption and production centres, union minister Sarbananda Sonowal said on Thursday.

Addressing an event organised by industry body CII virtually, the Ports, Shipping and Waterways minister further said as many as 111 waterways have been declared as national waterways.

''Lowering logistic costs is critical for India. Our government is taking several steps to strengthen the logistic ecosystem across the country.

''The Ports, Shipping and Waterways ministry has identified 101 projects under the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan to enhance port connectivity with consumption and production centres,'' he said.

Sonowal said, the government's infrastructure plans like Sagarmala, Bharatmala project (that aims to lay a grid of highways pan-India), Dedicated freight corridor (DFC), are at various stages of implementation.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month had launched the PM Gati Shakti national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to reduce the logistic cost.

The minister said, the Jawaharlal Nehru Port (JNPT) is ready to connect with other Indian ports.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on October 13, had launched the Rs 100 lakh crore national master plan for multi-modal connectivity to develop infrastructure to reduce logistic costs and boost the economy.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

