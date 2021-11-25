European shares rise on tech rebound; Remy Cointreau hits new high

Left Menu

European shares rose on Thursday as a rebound in hard-hit technology stocks and a surge in French spirits maker Remy Cointreau helped offset worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent. The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0809 GMT, bouncing off three-week lows hit on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:05 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 13:54 IST
European shares rose on Thursday as a rebound in hard-hit technology stocks and a surge in French spirits maker Remy Cointreau helped offset worries about soaring coronavirus cases across the continent.

The Europe-wide STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0809 GMT, bouncing off three-week lows hit on Wednesday. Remy Cointreau jumped 9.9% to a record high after it raised full-year profit outlook as strong demand for its premium cognac drove a stronger-than-expected operating profit in the first half.

Technology stocks rose 0.9%, their first session of gains in six days, after rising bond yields hit the high-growth sector earlier this week. Germany's DAX rose 0.4%, also coming off a three-week low even though data showed a weaker-than-expected German economic expansion in the third quarter and tepid consumer sentiment ahead of Christmas shopping season.

Radiation therapy equipment maker Elekta gained 8.1% after it reported a smaller-than-expected fall in August-October earnings amid a growing need for cancer care and radiotherapy.

