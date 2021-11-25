Left Menu

Trade unions to be supported by exporters association in protest against "anti-people policies"

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:26 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:12 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Tirupur Exporters' Association (TEA) will extend support to the general strike to be observed by a joint platform of trade unions and associations on Friday to protest against ''anti-people policies'' of the Central government.

In a statement, TEA President Raja M Shanmugham appealed to the association members to ensure success of the protest so as to draw the attention of the Central government and to do the needful for the best interests of the Value Added Garment sector.

The Association will continue to take all the necessary efforts to resolve the issue of skyrocketing yarn prices for the last two months, he said.

(With inputs from agencies.)

