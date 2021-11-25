Left Menu

ADB approves USD 1.5 bn loan to India for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 14:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 14:19 IST
ADB approves USD 1.5 bn loan to India for purchasing COVID-19 vaccines
  • Country:
  • India

The Asian Development Bank has approved a USD 1.5 billion (around Rs 11,185 crore) loan to India for COVID-19 vaccine procurement.

''ADB today approved a USD 1.5 billion loan to help the Government of India purchase safe and effective vaccines against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19),'' ADB said in a statement on Thursday.

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank is expected to co-finance an additional USD 500 million for the project, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021