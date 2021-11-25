Schneider Electric launches 'Green Yodha' initiative in India

Schneider Electric on Thursday launched its sustainability engagement initiative, Green Yodha, in India to encourage industries, businesses and people to take concrete climate action.

The call intends to back the increased commitment of India made at COP26. ''Schneider Electric, the leader in digital transformation of energy management and automation, today launched its sustainability engagement initiative in India, Green Yodha to encourage and support businesses, industries and individuals to come together and take concrete climate action,'' a company statement said.

During COP26, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that India will reduce projected carbon emissions by 1 billion tonne between 2021 and 2030.

With these developments, Schneider Electric urges energy intensive sectors - cement, iron and steel, commercial & industrial buildings, non-metallic minerals and chemical- to join forces to achieve the common goal, it stated.

France-based Schneider Electric is ranked the world’s most sustainable corporation in 2021 by Corporate Knights.

Congratulating the company for the initiative, NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant said, a programme like Green Yodha aims to provide designed energy solutions to enable industries to use innovative technologies for becoming energy efficient and reduce their carbon footprint. ''We as a country need to unite to make a greener future reality and meet the SDG targets by 2030. I congratulate Schneider Electric for the Green Yodha initiative that is aimed at empowering all to make the most of our energy and resources, thereby bridging progress and sustainability for all,” he added.

Taking the pledge to be a Green Yodha, Madhav Singhania, Deputy Managing Director & CEO, JK Cement said in the statement, “To protect our planet we have set strong targets of 75 per cent green power and controlling CO2 emissions in cementitious product to 465kg /tonne by 2030.''.

To enable this vision, JK Cement is partnering with Schneider's EcoStruxure Solution to optimize energy and fuel consumption, seamless integration of all energy measurement tools, adoption of digitization solutions, he said.

Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer and Country Head-India, UST said ''It is our collective responsibility to lead by example and enact change. At UST, we are committed to transforming the lives and communities through technology. I am proud to say that UST is also a Green Yodha.” Schneider Electric has taken strong global and local commitments to sustainability, including that of saving and avoiding 800 metric tonne of CO2 for customers by 2025 and helping 1,000 of its suppliers halve their carbon emissions by 2025. It is also targeting to extend access to energy to 50 million people and train 1 million people in energy management in line with its purpose to bridge progress and sustainability for all.

Anil Chaudhry, MD & CEO- Schneider Electric India Pvt Ltd. & Zone President, Greater India, said,'' With Green Yodha programme, we invite all the likeminded conscious organizations to join the good fight and wish to facilitate collaboration in accelerating a positive energy transition and successfully preserve our planet.'' PTI KKS KKS ANU ANU

