Daimler India to tap used commercial vehicles biz; partners with Shriram Automall

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, the 100 percent subsidiary of Stuttgart-based Daimler on Thursday said it was expanding the exchange business portfolio, by forming a strategic tie-up with Shriram Automall India Ltd (SAMIL).

Accordingly, the 'strategic tie-up' would offer robust support to all commercial vehicle customers in exchanging their used vehicles, across the country.

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles announced a strategic tie-up agreement with Shriram Automall India Ltd to bring used commercial vehicles to the domestic CV market. The collaboration would provide a platform for customers to exchange their used vehicle of any brand for new or used BharatBenz range of vehicles, across the country, a company statement said here.

''Our tie-up with Shriram Automall, a leader in the exchange business will provide ease of accessibility to pre-owned BharatBenz vehicles for customers'', DICV Vice President (Marketing and Sales), Rajaram Krishnamurthy said. ''This tie-up will be an effective tool and a tremendous value add in delivering top class reliable and efficient logistics solutions that meet the needs of the customer''.

The strategic tie-up would offer robust support to all commercial vehicle customers in exchanging their used vehicles with lower turnaround time, better resale value, and hassle-free process. The platform would provide buyers a carefully-picked up pool of used trucks that have undergone thorough quality checks, made available through its national dealership network.

Shriram Automall India Ltd CEO Sameer Malhotra said, ''We are thrilled to get the opportunity to partner with Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, to power their exchange programme. We look forward to delivering BharatBenz' superior quality and providing outstanding customer experience to BharatBenz Truck owners for their trade-in needs''.

BharatBenz dealerships through their dedicated 'exchange' team can utilize the platform of Shriram Automall India Ltd in selling customers' used vehicles, both BharatBenz and other OEMs (original equipment manufacturers), the release said.

The joint collaboration would assist dealerships in expanding their service outreach by increasing the conversions and enabling improvement of coverage in the dealership command area, the statement added.

