Tata CLiQ Luxury Encourages Celebration of The Luxe Life at the Black Friday Sale

Premium and luxury brands across various categories will be on sale from November 26 -29 Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Business Wire India This holiday season presents a perfect opportunity to refresh one’s wardrobe and embrace the love for craftsmanship and finer details. Tata CLiQ Luxury, India’s premier luxury lifestyle platform, is hosting its Black Friday Sale from November 26 to November 29. As part of the Black Friday sale, the platform is offering an extensive catalogue of global luxury brands which will be up to 50% off across categories like accessories, apparel, fragrances, footwear, home, jewelry, watches, and more to glam up your style and space this holiday season. Thus, encouraging customers to truly #CelebrateTheLuxeLife with thoughtful purchases from their favourite brands. Gitanjali Saxena, Business Head - Global Luxury, Tata CLiQ Luxury said, ''The Black Friday Sale has always been one of the most anticipated events wherein we provide irresistible offers on premium and global luxury brands across categories, and this year is no exception. These never-before-seen offers are sure to excite shoppers who have been looking forward to shopping from their favourite luxury brands this holiday season. At Tata CLiQ Luxury, we are embracing the principles of our Slow Commerce brand philosophy to enhance the consumer’s online luxury shopping experience. By providing curated options to shop from, to luxury delivery and offering personalised privilege programmes, our efforts are constantly focused towards delivering an unparalleled online luxury shopping experience. We are looking forward to another year of an exciting and successful Black Friday sale.” Dress up in your favourite brands this holiday season as the apparel and footwear categories for men and women will be up to 50% off. Exciting offers on apparel brands such as Boss, Diesel, Gant, and Lacoste will be available. In footwear, Aldo, Dune London, and Steve Madden are some of the leading brands which will have offers. Up to 50% off in the kids' category will be offered by brands such as Boss Kids, Choupette, Diesel, Lacoste Kids, Mayoral and more. Luxury watch brands like Michael Kors and Movado will have up to 40% off. In addition, Fendi will have an offer for the first time. GUESS, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Tom Ford will also have offers on their eyewear. It is also the best time to shop for Ray-Ban, Michael Kors, and Versace sunglasses. In fragrances, renowned brands like Bvlgari, Chopard, Carolina Herrera, and Paco Rabanne will have offers you cannot resist. Niche fragrance brands like Amouage and Roja Parfums will also have exclusive offers! Enjoy between 30-50% off on jewelry for men and women. In the home category, Versace Home will have an exciting offer for the first time. Aside from that, there will be offers on prominent brands such as Vista Alegre, Lavazza, Swarovski Home, Le Creuset, and others. The accessories and bag category for men and women, which includes luggage, wallets, card holders, backpacks, belts, clutches, cufflinks, hats, ties, pocket squares, bracelets, socks, scarves, stoles, etc., will be up to 50% off. Coach, Kate Spade, and Michael Kors are just some of the brands that will have offers on handbags. Guess handbags will also have an offer for the first time! Shop for up to 50% off on brands such Calvin Klein, TUMI and Victorinox in the travel section. For stationary enthusiasts, writing instruments and notebooks will have up to 50% off. The Black Friday Sale will include 10% instant discount on HDFC cards with a minimum purchase of Rs. 5000 & maximum discount of Rs. 2000.

