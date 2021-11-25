Left Menu

IMF predicts strong economic rebound in Liberia, approves funds

Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 16:38 IST
IMF predicts strong economic rebound in Liberia, approves funds
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Liberia

Economic growth in Liberia will rebound sharply this year and in 2022 following contractions last year due to the pandemic, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said as it approved financing for the West African nation.

The IMF executive board approved $23.64 million for Liberia under the fund's extended credit facility, it said late on Wednesday.

Liberia's economy, which is reliant on minerals exports, is projected to expand by 3.6% in 2021 and 4.7% in 2022, the IMF added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021