Sensex up by 454 points as energy sector sores; Equity benchmark indices close in green

Indian equity market closed on a positive note on Thursday as the energy and realty sector shares gained. At the closing bell, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 454.10 points or 0.78 per cent, while the Nifty 50 gained by 121.30 points or 0.70 per cent.

In BSE Sensex the sectors that saw maximum gain were the energy sector that was up by 4.47 per cent, the realty sector that was up by 1.86 per cent, the healthcare sector that was up by 1.53 and the telecom sector was up by 1.51 per cent. Among stocks, the top gainer was Reliance, which surged 6.10 per cent to Rs 2,494.40, followed by ITC up by 1.49 per cent to Rs 231.30 per share.

Infosys, Tech Mahindra and Kotak Mahindra also traded with a positive bias today. Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank cracked by 1.27 per cent, Maruti Suzuki was down by 1.23 per cent and ICICI Bank by 1.22 per cent. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)