QUOTES-Business responds to German coalition deal

The center-left Social Democrats (SPD), the ecologist Greens, and the liberal Free Democrats (FDP) presented their three-way agreement for a new government to take over from a coalition led by conservative Angela Merkel on Wednesday. Following are reactions from companies and business leaders:

CHRISTIAN KLEIN, SAP CEO "Our country is facing enormous challenges. The pandemic has ruthlessly exposed deficits in many areas and shown that a unified approach is lacking. For Germany to remain economically successful in the long term, rapid and comprehensive digitization is crucial."

LUFTHANSA "The new German government is focusing on sustainability and climate protection in air transport, but is clearly committed to competition-neutral concepts and is striving for international regulation. That is correct. Because in the globally active air transport sector, regulations that unilaterally burden domestic companies are of no use to the environment.

The coalition agreement sets an important course for future technologies in air transport. It is positive that the funds from the air traffic tax will in the future be used to promote sustainable aviation fuels. This is a real contribution to climate protection. In this way, taxes that passengers and companies pay for air transport will be used in a targeted manner for the transformation of the industry." BMW

"We welcome the new federal government's clear commitment to accelerate the expansion of charging infrastructure - especially with a focus on the fast-charging network. The non-discriminatory access to public charging points and the expansion in advance of demand are the decisive factors for the successful ramp-up of e-mobility and increasing customer acceptance. The commitment to ambitious expansion goals at European level is also an important and correct signal." OLA KAELLENIUS, CEO OF DAIMLER:

"When I first glanced through the coalition agreement, I liked the sound of three numbers: 15 million electric cars, 1 million charging points, and 80% renewable energy. These are three specific goals for 2030 that will support the transformation of the automotive industry in this decade. And they correspond to our strategy at Mercedes-Benz. This way even more cars can become electric and electric cars really green. Higher investments, faster approval procedures, and a digital awakening in the state, economy, and society will also do us good. Ambitious climate protection and improving competitiveness - this combination moves us forward."

LEONHARD BIRNBAUM, CEO OF E.ON "The stronger climate policy focus of the coalition agreement is important. We welcome that the coalition recognizes the great importance of network infrastructure as the backbone of the energy transition - especially with regard to financing and investment conditions."

