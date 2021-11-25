Left Menu

IOC pays Rs 2,424 cr as dividend tranche to govt

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 17:59 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 17:25 IST
IOC pays Rs 2,424 cr as dividend tranche to govt
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The government has received Rs 2,424 crore as a dividend tranche from Indian Oil Corporation (IOC), DIPAM Secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said on Thursday.

During the current financial year 2021-22 (April-March) so far Rs 20,222.40 crore has been received as dividends from central public sector enterprises.

''Government has received Rs 2,424 crore from Indian Oil Corporation Ltd as dividend tranche,'' Pandey tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021