AMNS India takes 45,000 sqft space on rent at BKC to set up office
Gujarat-based steel maker ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India has taken on rent 45,000 sqft area at Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) to set up an office, sources said on Thursday.
The company has taken the space at the commercial business hub in Mumbai from Raheja Towers for a period of five years, they said.
ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel (AMNS) India will be paying Rs 250 per sqft as rental for the property.
''They (AMNS India) also get signage on the property,'' one of the sources said.
Property consultant Knight Frank India facilitated the deal.
When contacted, AMNS India neither confirmed nor denied the development.
AMNS India is a 60:40 joint venture between Luxembourg-based global steel giant ArcelorMittal and Nippon Steel of Japan.
It owns and operates an integrated steel facility at Hazira in Gujarat.
