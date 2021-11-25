Left Menu

French naval ship in Kochi

French air defence frigate Chevalier Paul, which is on a five-day goodwill visit to Kochi, arrived at Cochin Port Trust on Thursday morning.The ship was received by the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani, on behalf of the Southern Naval CommandSNC along with traditional fanfare by SNC Naval band, Navy said in a release.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 25-11-2021 18:50 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 18:50 IST
French naval ship in Kochi
  • Country:
  • India

French air defence frigate Chevalier Paul, which is on a five-day goodwill visit to Kochi, arrived at Cochin Port Trust on Thursday morning.

The ship was received by the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani, on behalf of the Southern Naval Command(SNC) along with traditional fanfare by SNC Naval band, Navy said in a release. The Commanding Officer of the French ship, Capt Antoine Vibert called on SNC Chief, Rear Admiral Antony George, NM, VSM. ''During the meeting, operational issues of mutual interest were discussed. The French Naval ship will be departing Kochi on November 30,'' Navy said. The visiting ship is an advanced air defence frigate in the French Navy and is based at Toulon, Southern France. She was operating in the Indian Ocean Region and arrived at Kochi after visiting Mumbai from Djibouti post participating in various anti-piracy and anti-smuggling operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021