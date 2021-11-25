French naval ship in Kochi

French air defence frigate Chevalier Paul, which is on a five-day goodwill visit to Kochi, arrived at Cochin Port Trust on Thursday morning.

The ship was received by the Commanding Officer of INS Sagardhwani, on behalf of the Southern Naval Command(SNC) along with traditional fanfare by SNC Naval band, Navy said in a release. The Commanding Officer of the French ship, Capt Antoine Vibert called on SNC Chief, Rear Admiral Antony George, NM, VSM. ''During the meeting, operational issues of mutual interest were discussed. The French Naval ship will be departing Kochi on November 30,'' Navy said. The visiting ship is an advanced air defence frigate in the French Navy and is based at Toulon, Southern France. She was operating in the Indian Ocean Region and arrived at Kochi after visiting Mumbai from Djibouti post participating in various anti-piracy and anti-smuggling operations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)