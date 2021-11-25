Union Bank of India extends chief risk officer's tenure by 3 months

Union Bank of India on Thursday said it has extended the tenure of its chief risk officer B S Venkatesha by three months from mid December.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors, it said.

''The board of directors, at its meeting held on November 25, 2021, approved the extension of tenure of B S Venkatesha, General Manager and Chief Risk Officer of the bank for a further period of three months with effect from December 18, 2021,'' Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the bank closed at Rs 45.80 apiece on BSE, down 1.29 per cent over previous close.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)