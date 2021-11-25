Left Menu

Union Bank of India extends chief risk officer's tenure by 3 months

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:03 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:03 IST
Union Bank of India on Thursday said it has extended the tenure of its chief risk officer B S Venkatesha by three months from mid December.

The decision was taken in a meeting of the board of directors, it said.

''The board of directors, at its meeting held on November 25, 2021, approved the extension of tenure of B S Venkatesha, General Manager and Chief Risk Officer of the bank for a further period of three months with effect from December 18, 2021,'' Union Bank of India said in a regulatory filing.

Stock of the bank closed at Rs 45.80 apiece on BSE, down 1.29 per cent over previous close.

