BNP Paribas, Societe Generale trim stake in Indiabulls Housing

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:27 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:27 IST
Societe Generale and BNP Paribas Arbitrage on Thursday offloaded 51 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance for about Rs 113 crore through open market transactions.

According to bulk deal data available with the NSE, Societe Generale sold 27.40 lakh shares of Indiabulls Housing Finance while BNP Paribas Arbitrage divested 23.59 lakh shares of the company.

The shares were offloaded in the range of Rs 221.34-221.75 apiece, valuing the transaction size to Rs 113 crore.

As of September 2021, Societe Generale held 58.77 lakh shares, amounting to 1.27 per cent stake in the company, and BNP Paribas Arbitrage owned 71.82 lakh shares or 1.56 per cent stake in the firm.

On Thursday, Indiabulls Housing Finance shares ended 6.82 per cent higher at Rs 229.45 apiece on the NSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

