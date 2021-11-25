Left Menu

AYUSH ministry to set up expert group to examine use of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2021 19:30 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 19:30 IST
AYUSH ministry to set up expert group to examine use of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU drugs
  • Country:
  • India

The Ministry of AYUSH has decided to re-examine the matter relating to the use of Ashwagandha leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani drugs by constituting an expert group in this regard.

The ministry had earlier issued an advisory against the use of such leaves in Ayurveda, Siddha and Unani (ASU) drugs.

In the wake of the ministry barring the use of Ashwagandha leaves (via letter dated October 6 to the ASU Drugs Manufacturing Association), representations had been received from ASU Drugs Manufacturing Industry partners, a statement by the ministry said.

The AYUSH ministry had also invited the stakeholders to discuss their concerns about the utilisation of Ashwagandha leaves in ASU products.

“Based on this discussion, the ministry has decided to re-examine the advisory issued to the drug manufacturers to refrain from using Ashwagandha (Withania somnifera) leaves by setting up an expert group,” the statement said.

The expert group will make appropriate recommendations to the Government of India on the use of Ashwagandha leaves/Panchanga of Ashwagandha in ASU products based on scientific evidence, it added.

PTI PLB SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

IRCTC restores catering services in premium trains

 India
2
Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

Report shows minimal decline of KZN dam levels

 South Africa
3
WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

WHO updates guidelines on COVID-related inflammatory syndrome in children

 Global
4
Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in the state

Welspun One signs a MoU with Tamil Nadu Government to invest INR 2500 Cr in ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021