MoS Health reviews working of food regulator FSSAI

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pravin Pawar on Thursday reviewed the working of food regulator FSSAI and stressed on the need to create awareness among next generation about food choices.

She visited the office of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and flagged off Food Safety Awareness vehicles.

The minister also unveiled a book on the History of Food and another cookbook on curated recipes that use minimal salt, according to an official statement.

The ‘National Low Salt Cooking Challenge Report’ was also released.

Pawar inspected the technical capabilities of mobile food testing vans called 'Food Safety on Wheels'. These vans are equipped with latest equipment to detect adulteration in submitted food items.

The minister flagged off several of these vans to supplement the food safety ecosystem across the country.

Speaking on the occasion, Pawar observed that food is an essential component of health in a holistic sense.

''Balanced nutrition is an integral part of health,” she stated. She also emphasized that the citizens are a stakeholder for food safety along with the government and industry.

The minister applauded the action taken by the organisation along with industry partners to take the country forward in food safety.

Pawar reviewed the functions of FSSAI with regards to provisions of the recent Food Safety Act.

She was apprised of specific instances of adulteration that have been de-penalised from imprisonment to fines and strengthening of provisions to punish instances of wilful adulteration using harmful substances.

The view that regulations should benefit the wide section of consumers along with India's vibrant food manufacturing sector was espoused, the statement said.

With the onset of globalisation and consumerism, Pawar said there should be more awareness regarding the ingredients of the food that is being consumed.

''Mothers and grandmothers played a key role in the food choices and nutrition of our earlier generation. There is now a pressing need to educate the next generation on food choices,'' she said.

Rita Teaotia, Chairperson, FSSAI; Arun Singhal, Chief Executive Officer and Member Secretary, FSSAI; Mandeep Bhandari, Joint Secretary (Health) were also present during the visit.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)