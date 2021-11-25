Maha: SII conferred with Yashwantrao Chavan state award
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 25-11-2021 20:20 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 20:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Pune-based vaccine manufacturer Serum Institute of India was on Thursday conferred with the state-level Yashwantrao Chavan Award for the year 2021, an official said. The company's CEO Dr Umesh Shaligram accepted the award from NCP chief Sharad Pawar, it was stated. The state-level award is given on the death anniversary of Maharashtra's first chief minister late Yashwantrao Chavan, to persons or organisations for their outstanding contribution in various fields.
