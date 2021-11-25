Hindan Air Base to gift T-55 tank for installation at Shaheed Sthal Metro Station

The Hindan Air Force Station will soon gift a retired T-55 tank to the Ghaziabad Nagar Nigam (GNN) to install outside the Shaheed Sthal Metro Station (Naya Bus Adda) on Red Line, a city official said on Thursday. The Soviet-era tank, which was used by the Indian Army during combats against Pakistan in the 1970s, has been provided by the base free of cost. The gesture was said be the result of constant efforts by General VK Singh (retd), who is also the Member of Parliament from Ghaziabad constituency.

Municipal Commissioner Mahendra Singh Tanwar said the tank will enhance the beauty of the metro station. A team of civil construction department of the GNN has visited the metro station to check out the feasibility of installation of the tank, he said. Tanwar also added that the tank will prove to be an attraction to the over 1 lakh daily commuters who use the station located in Ghaziabad. Two jet fighter planes are already installed at the Hindan Air Force Station gate, and a third at the roundabout of elevated road which connects the UP gate to Raj Nagar Extension colony here.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)