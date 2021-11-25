Fitch affirms Bharti Airtel at 'BBB-'; outlook negative
- Country:
- India
Fitch Ratings has affirmed Bharti Airtel's long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-'. The outlook on the IDR is negative, Fitch Ratings said in a statement.
Fitch has also affirmed Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) BV's senior unsecured guaranteed bonds at 'BBB-' and Network i2i Limited's subordinated perpetual bond at 'BB'.
''The negative outlook does not reflect our view of Bharti's underlying credit profile - which has been improving on strong growth in Indian and African wireless operations - but rather the heightened probability that India's (BBB-/Negative) Country Ceiling of 'BBB-' could be lowered to 'BB+','' the statement said.
''Such an action would constrain Bharti's IDR and senior issue ratings to BB+,'' it added.
Fitch has affirmed Bharti Airtel's long-term foreign currency IDR and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-', the statement noted.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Enhancing capabilities of Indian armed forces is imperative: Army Chief
PM Modi congratulates Indian shooters on winning medals at ISSF President's Cup
Indian beauty startup Nykaa surges to near $13 bln valuation in debut
Indian consumers embrace South African apples and pears, FY'21 sees phenomenal demand
Indian IT, Business Services mkt grows 6.4 pc to USD 6.96 bn in H1 2021: IDC