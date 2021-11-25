Mathrubhumi group appoints Devika SK as VP-Operations

The Mathrubhumi group on Thursday announced appointment of Devika SK as it's Vice President-Operations.

In a statement, the media group said she will be directly reporting to the Managing Director of the company, M V Shreyams Kumar. She will be responsible to aid and assist in various operations of the company and work closely with all corporate heads viz, Circulation, Advertisement, Production, IT, Commercial, Finance, HR, Club FM, Public Relations, Brand Communications, Digital, Mathrubhumi News Television Channel and Mathrubhumi Books to ensure timely implementation of strategic decisions and to drive continuous improvements, it said. ''We are delighted to onboard Devika SK to spearhead the Mathrubhumi team, and she will be instrumental in defining the next phase of the group's evolution in the present media landscape,'' said Kumar, Managing Director, Mathrubhumi Group.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)