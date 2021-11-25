PM lays foundation stone for Noida International Airport; says previous regimes kept UP in deprivation, darkness

Taking a swipe at previous governments, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said Uttar Pradesh was kept in deprivation and darkness for seven decades but the state is now getting what it always deserved and is making its mark internationally under a ''double-engine'' BJP rule.

After laying the foundation stone for the Noida International Airport at Jewar in Uttar Pradesh, which would be one of the largest in Asia, Modi highlighted the development activities in the poll-bound state and said the new airport will help the state become an export-centre whereby even MSMEs will have easier access to overseas markets.

The airport, which will be the second international airport in the Delhi-National Capital Region, is within 100 kilometres of the national capital's Indira Gandhi International Airport.

''We are making sure that the projects do not get stuck, do not keep hanging... we try to ensure that the infrastructure work is completed within the stipulated time,'' Modi said at the event which was attended by a large number of people.

In an apparent dig at the Opposition, Modi said some political parties in the country have always kept their self-interest paramount.

''The thinking of these people is self-interest, their own development and that of their family... whereas, we follow the spirit of Nation First... Sabka Saath - Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas - Sabka Prayas is our mantra,'' Modi said.

For the first time in seven decades, Uttar Pradesh has started getting what it has always deserved, the Prime Minister said and took a swipe at the Opposition, saying the state was kept in deprivation and darkness by the previous governments. The state was shown false dreams but now it is making a mark not just nationally but also internationally, he noted.

The airport will become the logistics gateway for North India, Modi said and sought to stress that the government is focused on development activities, saying ''infrastructure is not part of 'rajniti’ (politics) for us but part of rashtra niti (national policy)''.

''Selfish policies of certain political parties could not stand in front of our patriotism and national service,'' Modi asserted.

The airport will provide employment to thousands of people in western Uttar Pradesh, which is also turning into one of the most connected regions with the efforts of the ''double engine'' government, the Prime Minister noted.

With the upcoming infrastructure, Khurja artisans, Meerut sports industry, Saharanpur furniture, Moradabad's brass industry and Agra's footwear and petha industry will get huge support, Modi said.

According to him, Jewar airport is an example of how the earlier governments in the state and the Centre ignored the development of western Uttar Pradesh.

Two decades ago, the BJP government in the state had conceptualised the airport project but it was entangled in the tussle of earlier governments in Delhi and Lucknow for many years.

The earlier state government had even written a letter to the then central government saying the project should be shelved. Now with the efforts of the 'double engine' government, the foundation stone for the airport has been laid, he added.

The upcoming integrated multi-modal cargo hub will serve industrial centres like Aligarh, Mathura, Meerut, Agra, Bijnor, Moradabad and Bareilly.

Talking about the aviation sector, Modi said the new airport will have a Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility spread over 40 acres and the facility will provide employment to hundreds of people.

Currently, around Rs 15,000 crore is spent for carrying out MRO activities and the new facility will help in changing the situation.

In a tweet from his personal handle, Modi shared a short video about the airport and said, ''A futuristic, people-friendly Noida airport!''.

According to the Uttar Pradesh government, the airport will become the fourth largest international airport in the world.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said the Noida International Airport will create one lakh employment opportunities.

It was a colourful ambience as the foundation stone for the airport was laid by Modi.

Hundreds of people, many holding the national flag and BJP flag, loud music and sloganeering in support of the BJP marked the occasion before the Prime Minister arrived at the venue.

The road leading to the venue witnessed a traffic jam as people in buses, tractors, bikes and private vehicles came for the event. BJP flags fluttered in front of many tractors and many people found a place on top of buses sporting caps and holding flags.

The tarred road between the relatively dry agriculture lands on either side approaching the venue was lined with hoardings and flexboards with pictures of Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The airport, spread over 1,330 acres of land, will be developed by Zurich Airport International AG.

