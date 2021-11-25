Morocco to suspend flights with France starting Nov. 26 - state news agency
Reuters | Updated: 25-11-2021 21:39 IST | Created: 25-11-2021 21:39 IST
Morocco will suspend all flights to and from France starting Nov. 26 due to COVID-19, the state news agency said on Thursday.
Morocco has imposed a vaccine pass for access to public places after it vaccinated over 50% of its population.
Morocco had previously canceled flights with Russia, the UK and the Netherlands over COVID-19 concerns.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- France
- Netherlands
- Morocco
- state news agency
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
France's ex-president takes the stand in 2015 attacks trial
Keshav Maharaj to lead Proteas in upcoming ODI series against Netherlands
'A testimony that we existed': Benin receives looted art from France
Wooing France: Kamala Harris meets Macron after sub spat
France experiencing start of fifth wave of COVID epidemic -minister