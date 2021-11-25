Morocco to suspend flights with France starting Nov. 26 - state news agency

Morocco will suspend all flights to and from France starting Nov. 26 due to COVID-19, the state news agency said on Thursday.

Morocco has imposed a vaccine pass for access to public places after it vaccinated over 50% of its population.

Morocco had previously canceled flights with Russia, the UK and the Netherlands over COVID-19 concerns.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)