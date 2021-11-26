Left Menu

Iberia CCO says airline now more pessimistic about Air Europa deal

"We want to keep pushing for this, but the situation has grown ever more complicated," Iberia CCO Maria Jesus Lopez said at an event on the future of aviation held in Madrid. Britain's Competition and Markets Authority earlier this week said it would examine whether the 500 million euro ($560.35 million) transaction would harm competition in the UK, setting Jan. 19 as the deadline for its initial decision.

Reuters | Updated: 26-11-2021 01:33 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 01:33 IST
Iberia CCO says airline now more pessimistic about Air Europa deal

Iberia airline's chief commercial officer said on Thursday the Spain-based company was now more pessimistic than optimistic about the acquisition of its rival Air Europa after the latest regulatory setback in the half-billion-euro takeover bid. "We want to keep pushing for this, but the situation has grown ever more complicated," Iberia CCO Maria Jesus Lopez said at an event on the future of aviation held in Madrid.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority earlier this week said it would examine whether the 500 million euro ($560.35 million) transaction would harm competition in the UK, setting Jan. 19 as the deadline for its initial decision. IAG said that it would cooperate with the CMA's investigation.

In a previous attempt to secure the deal, British Airways and Iberia owner International Airlines Group offered concessions to address EU antitrust concerns. The EU executive, which has not provided details in line with its policy, has extended its deadline for a decision on the deal to Jan. 4, casting doubts on whether the bid will go through.

($1 = 0.8923 euros)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

Death toll in Russian mining disaster rises to 52 - TASS

 Russia
2
Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us from the disease

Alzheimer’s: exercise may reduce brain inflammation, helping to protect us f...

 United Kingdom
3
Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, says Djokovic; Soccer-Jesus strike sinks PSG as Man City win group and more

Sports News Roundup: Tennis-Serbia motivated by 2019 Davis Cup heartbreak, s...

 Global
4
Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in Meta’s ‘average user’ data

Thousands of vulnerable people harmed by Facebook and Instagram are lost in ...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021