UK says six African countries to be added to COVID red-list

Six African countries will be added to England's travel "red list" after the UK Health Security Agency flagged concern over a new coronavirus variant, Britain's health minister Sajid Javid said on Thursday.

"UKHSA is investigating a new variant. More data is needed but we're taking precautions now," Javid said in a tweet.

"From noon tomorrow six African countries will be added to the red list, flights will be temporarily banned, and UK travellers must quarantine."

