Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists starting Dec. 1
The Philippines will reopen its borders to some foreign tourists from Dec. 1, government officials said on Friday.
Vaccinated foreigners from countries designated low risk https://dfa.gov.ph/list-of-countries-for-21-day-visa by the Philippines for COVID-19 will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, told a regular news conference.
