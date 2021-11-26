Left Menu

Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists starting Dec. 1

Reuters | Manila | Updated: 26-11-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 10:07 IST
  • Philippines

The Philippines will reopen its borders to some foreign tourists from Dec. 1, government officials said on Friday.

Vaccinated foreigners from countries designated low risk https://dfa.gov.ph/list-of-countries-for-21-day-visa by the Philippines for COVID-19 will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, told a regular news conference.

