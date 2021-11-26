Philippines to reopen to some foreign tourists starting Dec. 1

The Philippines will reopen its borders to some foreign tourists from Dec. 1, government officials said on Friday.

Vaccinated foreigners from countries designated low risk https://dfa.gov.ph/list-of-countries-for-21-day-visa by the Philippines for COVID-19 will be allowed entry over an initial 15-day period, Karlo Nograles, acting presidential spokesperson, told a regular news conference.

Also Read: World News Roundup: Jailed Turkish politician's wife sentenced over medical report; Surprise entries create chaos in race to succeed Philippines' Duterte and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)