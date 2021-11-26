Tarsons Products shares list with nearly 6 pc gain

Shares of life sciences company Tarsons Products on Friday listed with a premium of nearly 6 percent against its issue price of Rs 662.

The stock is listed at Rs 700, a gain of 5.74 percent against the issue price on BSE. It further jumped 22.05 percent to Rs 808.

On NSE, it is listed with a premium of 3.02 percent at Rs 682.

The initial public offer of Tarsons Products Limited received 77.49 times subscription earlier this month. The Rs 1,023.84-crore IPO had a price range of Rs 635-662 per share.

Tarsons Products is engaged in designing, developing, manufacturing, and supplying a diverse range of quality labware products used in laboratories across research organizations, academic institutes, pharmaceutical firms, diagnostics companies, and hospitals.

It manufactures a range of quality labware products that help advance scientific discovery and improve healthcare.

The company currently operates through its five manufacturing facilities located in West Bengal.

