Japan to tighten border controls for S. Africa, others on new virus variant - Jiji
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:19 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:17 IST
Japan's government decided on Friday to tighten border controls for visitors from South Africa and five other African countries after the discovery of a new variant of the coronavirus, the Jiji news service reported.
Britain on Thursday temporarily banned flights from South Africa and some neighboring countries amid concern that a newly identified variant might make vaccines less effective.
