COVID-19 variant: Singapore to restrict arrivals from South Africa, nearby states

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:43 IST
Singapore will restrict arrivals from south Africa and countries nearby in an effort to keep out a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.

All non-Singaporean or non-permanent residents with recent travel history to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be denied entry or transit through Singapore, it said.

