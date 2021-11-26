Singapore to restrict arrivals from South Africa, nearby states over COVID-19 variant
Reuters | Singapore | Updated: 26-11-2021 11:43 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 11:43 IST
Singapore will restrict arrivals from south Africa and countries nearby in an effort to keep out a new COVID-19 variant, its health ministry said on Friday.
All non-Singaporean or non-permanent residents with recent travel history to Botswana, Eswatini, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa, and Zimbabwe will be denied entry or transit through Singapore, it said.
