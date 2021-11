Fulfil your dream to be a Superstar with Bajaj Allianz Life's 'Superstar After Retirement'

- Anyone who is talented, has dreams to be a superstar and is above 45 years of age, this is for them PUNE, India, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bajaj Allianz Life, one of India's leading private life insurer brings to you a platform like none other. Superstar After Retirement is an initiative designed to ensure the talented individuals, who haven't had the time to pursue the dream of being a part of the 'lights-camera-action' scenes, are spotted, groomed aptly and showcased to the world like they truly deserve.

Commenting on the new campaign launch, Mr. Chandramohan Mehra, Chief Marketing Officer, Bajaj Allianz Life, said, '' Aligned to the larger life-goal-enabling purpose of the brand, the aim of the initiative is to provide a platform that lets individuals pursue post-retirement life-goals, and showcase their latent talent to the world. The initiative meaningfully engages with the customers, allowing them to discover and fulfill their passions during their second innings of life.'' GUIDED BY BOLLYWOOD STARS TO BE THE SUPERSTAR AFTER RETIREMENT As the campaign suggests, Bajaj Allianz Life is offering the platform to individuals for showcasing and honing their talent across categories - singer, musician, lyricist, director, choreographer, cinematographer, set director, or even a dancer. Anyone who is 45 years and above, and has a desire to bring their talent out can click here.

After all entries are received by Bajaj Allianz Life they will be evaluated and shortlisted by experts. Then prominent Bollywood stars including Abhishek Arora, Himanshu Tiwari, and Abhiruchi Chaand will mentor the selected participants and walk with them through the making of the entire video. Each of the mentors are true achievers who have made their mark in Bollywood and made the country proud with their unique talents. They will work with talented 45-year olds and above individuals to find their shine. The shortlisted participants will be mentored by these stars in Mumbai every step of the way.

Once the team is ready, the Superstars will be showcased in their very own Music Video. The music video will be created and made right from scratch by the talent who is shortlisted in the Superstar After Retirement campaign. The Music Video will be developed and promoted through popular platforms, company social media handles and much more, to ensure the talent shines across the country. The initiative is open to all, and the only requirement is that the talent has to be 45 years or above! For entries: https://bit.ly/3cpReXS Watch video on Superstar After Retirement: https://youtu.be/Wj5ud9zqSqg About Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance Company Limited Bajaj Allianz Life is one of the leading private life insurance companies in India. The Company is a partnership between two powerful and successful entities in their own right – Bajaj Finserv Limited, one of India's most diversified non-banking financial institution and Allianz SE, one of world's leading asset manager and insurer.

Commencing its operations in 2001, Bajaj Allianz Life has in less than two decades expanded its presence across the country. It serves millions of customers through its 509 branches, 90,000+ agents (as on 30 September 2021), and comprehensive set of trusted partners and via its online sales channel. The Company's brand promise of Life Goals Done drives it to launch innovative insurance solutions, including the revolutionary RoMC (Return of Mortality Charges), a feature in some of its new-age ULIPs, and thereby becoming the first company to do so. Bajaj Allianz Life has constantly transformed to offer tech-enabled state-of-the-art services to enhance customer delight. The Company continues to engage with customers through several unique platforms, and has secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records with the Bajaj Allianz Life Plankathon 2020.

