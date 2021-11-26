China issues new rules for online advertising oversight
Devdiscourse News Desk | Shanghai | Updated: 26-11-2021 12:58 IST | Created: 26-11-2021 12:50 IST
- Country:
- China
China's market regulator proposed new rules on Friday aimed at increasing oversight over the internet advertising sector, including stipulating that advertisements should not affect users' normal internet use nor mislead them into clicking.
The proposed rules are open to public comment until Dec. 25, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said on its website.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement