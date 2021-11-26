CCPA: e-Dakhil offers speedy justice to consumers, from sarees to tawa

A consumer got speedy justice early this year with the help of the government's e-Daakhil facility after getting cheated with a defective saree worth Rs 16,990 from a shop in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh.

Another consumer complaint was redressed through the same e-Daakhil facility in Chandigarh for a defective combo set of cast iron (tawa) and cast iron skillet single handle for Rs 1,529 from a website.

Yet another complaint from a consumer from Bengaluru, who could not pursue a course due to genuine reason after paying the fee, was redressed through this facility and got a refund of Rs 48,658 fee paid for the advance certificate in beauty and culture course along with litigation expenses.

So far, a total of 213 cases have been disposed of via e-Daakhil facilities set up in consumer commissions across the country, Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Chief Commissioner Nidhi Khare told PTI.

Among the states and union territories, Delhi and Maharashtra have been the front runners in disposing of the cases, with 67 and 38 cases, respectively.

''We want more consumers to use e-Daakhil for filing their complaints. e-Daakhil provides a hassle-free facility to consumers around the country to conveniently approach the relevant consumer forum,'' Khare said.

Consumers need not physically come to a consumer court to file a grievance. They can file the complaint online through the e-Daakhil portal, which was introduced on September 7, 2020, during the COVID-10 pandemic, she said.

On the e-Daakhil portal, consumers can file e-notices, upload documents for filing complaints and download a case document. They can also participate in a virtual hearing.

Further, consumers can file a written response by the opposite party as well as a rejoinder by the complainant. Consumers will also get alerts via SMS and email about their case, she added.

Since its launch, 19 states and three union territories have implemented the e-Daakhil portal. This facility is made available in 505 consumer commissions across the country and more than 9,750 cases have been filed so far through this platform.

Further, the average time taken to dispose of a case filed through E-Daakhil is 100 days for District Commissions and 90 days for State Commissions, which is considerably less than the time taken to dispose of cases otherwise.

That apart, Khare said the Centre has also provided for mediation facility to resolve the consumer complaints and is proactively pursuing with states to expedite the setting up of mediation centres in each district commission and respective state commission.

Funds for setting up of mediation centres have also been disbursed to the states. About Rs 71.60 lakh grant was given to eight district commissions for Karnataka, she added.

